Gadsden extends emergency declaration and curfew

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Gadsden County Board of County Commission has extended the local state of emergency and curfew because of COVID-19 concerns.

The board has a mask mandate, curfew restrictions, and restaurant capacity guidelines currently in place.

Under the mask mandate, the board says citizens must wear masks in public places and when they’re closer than 6 feet from one another.

Violations for not wearing masks in public can include fines up to $100.

While restaurants and bars must remain operating at half capacity and maintain social distancing within the establishment.

The curfew is now set at 9PM-6AM.

