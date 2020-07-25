Gadsden extends emergency declaration and curfew
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Gadsden County Board of County Commission has extended the local state of emergency and curfew because of COVID-19 concerns.
The board has a mask mandate, curfew restrictions, and restaurant capacity guidelines currently in place.
Under the mask mandate, the board says citizens must wear masks in public places and when they’re closer than 6 feet from one another.
Violations for not wearing masks in public can include fines up to $100.
While restaurants and bars must remain operating at half capacity and maintain social distancing within the establishment.
The curfew is now set at 9PM-6AM.
