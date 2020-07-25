Hannah’s Saturday, July 25th Evening Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good evening! A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia thanks to the Atlantic sea breeze. These showers will continue to move to the west this evening and linger through the first half of tonight. In the second half of the night, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds that will last through mid-day. Then scattered storms will develop and spread across most of the viewing area. These showers will last through much of the afternoon and continue through the evening. Temperatures will reach the low 90s, but depending on where showers fall, some places could be a bit cooler.

The tropics are active, Hurricane Hanna made landfall at 6:00 pm south of Corpus Christi, Texas. Hanna will continue to move inland into south Texas and Mexico over the next few days. Gonzalo is just to the west of the Windward Islands. The system has weakened into the remnants of Gonzalo and is no longer a tropical storm. We’re also watching a tropical disturbance in the southeastern Atlantic that has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather will keep an eye on this system.

