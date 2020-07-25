Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, July 25th Evening Forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good evening! A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia thanks to the Atlantic sea breeze. These showers will continue to move to the west this evening and linger through the first half of tonight. In the second half of the night, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. 

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds that will last through mid-day. Then scattered storms will develop and spread across most of the viewing area. These showers will last through much of the afternoon and continue through the evening. Temperatures will reach the low 90s, but depending on where showers fall, some places could be a bit cooler.

The tropics are active, Hurricane Hanna made landfall at 6:00 pm south of Corpus Christi, Texas. Hanna will continue to move inland into south Texas and Mexico over the next few days. Gonzalo is just to the west of the Windward Islands. The system has weakened into the remnants of Gonzalo and is no longer a tropical storm.  We’re also watching a tropical disturbance in the southeastern Atlantic that has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather will keep an eye on this system.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Hanna Makes landfall in Southern Texas

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Hurricane Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, made landfall at 6:00 PM EDT on Padre Island Texas. When it made landfall the category 1 hurricane had sustained winds of 90 mph. As of 4:00 PM Hanna’s eye was 35 miles wide.

Weather

Hurricane Hanna aims for Southeast Texas

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Hurricane Hanna is nearing the Texas coastline bringing the threat of wind, storm surge, and heavy rain.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 25 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Rain chances are still here this weekend, but how high are the odds? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Friday was a typical hot and humid July afternoon, with temperatures in the low-90s and some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and moving to the northwest.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: July 23, 2020

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, July 23.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: July 23, 2020

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

News

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: July 23, 2020

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 22, 2020

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, July 22.

Weather

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical depression seven to Tropical Storm Gonzalo Wednesday morning.

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 22, 2020

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.