Hurricane Hanna aims for Southeast Texas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hanna, upgraded to hurricane status Saturday morning, continues to march toward Texas.

Hurricane Hanna had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph according to the 11 a.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It was moving west at 7 mph and was 95 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Here's the latest information on #HANNA from the National Hurricane Center. pic.twitter.com/8H28MbeMN3 — WCTV PinPoint WX (@WCTVPinPointWX) July 25, 2020

The hurricane, which is the first of the 2020 Atlantic season, is expected to make landfall on the Texas coast Saturday afternoon or night. But rain bands were already moving onshore Saturday morning. Hurricane-force winds near the center of the storm along with storm surge as high as 3 to 5 feet and heavy rain will be the big threats. Conditions will continue to deteriorate along the Southeast Texas coast Saturday morning and afternoon.

Hanna appeared much better organized on satellite imagery compared to Friday with deep convection and cold (higher) cloud tops. A buoy near the southwestern eye wall of the storm recorded a wind gust of 63 mph Saturday morning according to the 10 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center. The minimum central pressure also dropped to 978 millibars as of the 11 a.m. ET advisory.

The wind speed is expected to decrease after landfall during the rest of the weekend as it moves west-southwesterly into Mexico. Separately, a disturbance aloft in the Southeast U.S. is expected to help pull in some of that moisture from Hanna and move it into the Big Bend and South Georgia during the start of the work week. This added moisture will help to increase rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.