Advertisement

Hurricane Hanna aims for Southeast Texas

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Hanna Saturday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Hanna Saturday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hanna, upgraded to hurricane status Saturday morning, continues to march toward Texas.

Hurricane Hanna had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph according to the 11 a.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It was moving west at 7 mph and was 95 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The hurricane, which is the first of the 2020 Atlantic season, is expected to make landfall on the Texas coast Saturday afternoon or night. But rain bands were already moving onshore Saturday morning. Hurricane-force winds near the center of the storm along with storm surge as high as 3 to 5 feet and heavy rain will be the big threats. Conditions will continue to deteriorate along the Southeast Texas coast Saturday morning and afternoon.

Hanna appeared much better organized on satellite imagery compared to Friday with deep convection and cold (higher) cloud tops. A buoy near the southwestern eye wall of the storm recorded a wind gust of 63 mph Saturday morning according to the 10 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center. The minimum central pressure also dropped to 978 millibars as of the 11 a.m. ET advisory.

The wind speed is expected to decrease after landfall during the rest of the weekend as it moves west-southwesterly into Mexico. Separately, a disturbance aloft in the Southeast U.S. is expected to help pull in some of that moisture from Hanna and move it into the Big Bend and South Georgia during the start of the work week. This added moisture will help to increase rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 25 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Rain chances are still here this weekend, but how high are the odds? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Friday was a typical hot and humid July afternoon, with temperatures in the low-90s and some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and moving to the northwest.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: July 23, 2020

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, July 23.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: July 23, 2020

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Latest News

News

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: July 23, 2020

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 22, 2020

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, July 22.

Weather

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical depression seven to Tropical Storm Gonzalo Wednesday morning.

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 22, 2020

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 22, 2020

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: July 21, 2020

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Afternoon showers and storms returned on Tuesday, aided slightly by some tropical moisture to the north of a tropical disturbance.