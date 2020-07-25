Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 25 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tropics were active Saturday morning as two-named systems were in the Atlantic basin as well as a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean that was being watched. Hurricane Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico was aiming for the southeast coast of Texas. Maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph as of the 8 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center. It’s expected to make Landfall Saturday afternoon or night.

Locally, it will be another hot day with a 40% chance of showers and storms with the best odds of rain along the I-75 corridor Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Rain chances will be at 50% Sunday.

As Hanna dissipates over Mexico late Sunday, the moisture from the remnants will make its way into the Southeast U.S. Rain chances will increase Monday into Tuesday with highs near 90. Rain chances will be 70% Monday and 60% Tuesday. But the odds of showers and storms will decrease to near-normal levels starting Wednesday.

