TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a man from an apparent gunshot wound.

This is the second possible shooting death in just two days in the city.

TPD says the shooting took place just after 6:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 3000 block of South Adams Street.

If you witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or if you have info about the shooting, call 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.



This is an active investigation. Updates will be provided as they become available. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) July 24, 2020

