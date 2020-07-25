Advertisement

‘Tell my children I love them': Inmate writes emotional letter to sister

The Madison Correctional Institute holds nearly 1.200 male inmates on the outskirts of Madison.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sister of an inmate currently inside the Madison Correctional Institution is speaking out, sharing allegations of wrongdoing by prison staff while fearing for her brother’s life.

Joanne spoke with WCTV from South Florida where Thursday, she received a letter from her brother writing from within the prison walls. She asked WCTV not to share her last name or her brother’s name due to retaliation fears.

In the letter, her brother details an incident that allegedly happened in mid-July, when he and several other inmates were told to carry a number of trash bags to a dumpster outside.

According to his letter, the bags contained medical and food waste from inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19. He hadn’t been told that until after.

“He was given nothing to wear,” Joanne said. “He had gloves, that was it.”

Her brother claims the inmates sprayed themselves with bleach as soon as they found out. In the days after, he writes how symptoms started.

“I’ve been feeling fatigued, I have a runny nose, I have an occasional cough which is getting worse,” he wrote.

Joanne held back tears as she read the letter.

The Florida Department of Corrections pushed back on that account.

Asked to respond to this allegation, a spokesperson wrote “trash pickup associated with inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 is handled exclusively by staff wearing proper PPE.”

As of 12 p.m. Friday, the FDC reported 30 cases of COVID-19 among inmates with 25 staff members also infected. In his letter, Joanne’s brother argues the actual number is much higher.

The DOC spokesperson stood by the state’s numbers, which also show nearly 800 inmates in Madison in “Medical Quarantine,” meaning they’ve had potential contact with a positive case.

Either way, the inmate’s leader reads as a final goodbye. Towards the end, he starts listing his possessions, passing them on to family.

“There are so many things I want to tell my children,” he writes. “Tell them I love them, and that I’m sorry, because that’s the only thing that matters.

Joanne said she’s been distraught since reading the letter.

“It’s heartbreaking to call his son today and please pray for daddy,” she said.

She isn’t sure what her next step should be, but she knows there are others like her who feel helpless.

“If I can’t help him, I just want somebody to know what’s going on in there and maybe somebody else can be helped,” she said.

Joanne expressed frustration over efforts to communicate with her brother. She usually sends multiple emails a day, but recently some haven’t been getting through.

The DOC spokesperson pointed to a recent technical error that has since been resolved. Joanne said she’s skeptical that’s the whole story.

Either way, not knowing how her brother is doing seems to be taking a toll.

