TPD investigates homicide on West Orange Avenue

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:45 this morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Orange Avenue after hearing gunshots in the area.

Authorities then came in contact with a crowd of over 300 people. When the officers and Leon County EMS personnel attempted to help to the victim, the crowd surrounded the injured individual making it difficult for them to provide aid.

City officials say when EMS workers were able to reach the victim, they transport them to the hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are urged to call the Tallahassee Police Department.

