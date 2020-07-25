Advertisement

UPDATE: One dead in Hurlburt Field shooting

One person is dead and another injured during a shooting incident at Hurlburt Field Friday.
One person is dead and another injured during a shooting incident at Hurlburt Field Friday.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Update: 7/24/20 8:10pm

Air Force Officials say one person has been declared dead and other injured in a shooting incident.

They’re not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

The injured person has been taken to a local hospital.

An ALL CLEAR has been issued on base as Hurlburt Field Security Forces and local law enforcement have secured the scene of the incident.

The incident is being investigated at this time by AFOSI. More information will be released as it becomes available.

⚠️UPDATE⚠️

Posted by Hurlburt Field on Friday, July 24, 2020

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurlburt Field is on lock down Friday night after a domestic disturbance involving an active shooter.

Officials on the Air Force base say the base is only open to essential personnel until further notice.

They say base and local law enforcement have the situation under control.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

⚠️ ATTENTION ⚠️

Posted by Hurlburt Field on Friday, July 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Florida State sees many wins, one decommitment on recruiting trail this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
It was a week of good news and bad news for Mike Norvell and company.

Mlb

David Ross wins first game as Cubs’ skipper

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida High alumnus and Tallahassee native David Ross has won his first game as manager of the Chicago Cubs, as the Cubs shut out the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-0, on Opening Day.

News

Hurricane warning issued as Hanna approaches Texas coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Texas coast as Tropical Storm Hanna threatened to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds Saturday, all while another tropical storm approached the Caribbean.

News

‘Tell my children I love them': Inmate writes emotional letter to sister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The sister of an inmate inside the Madison Correctional Institution shares a letter he wrote. He fears for his life as he developed COVID-19 symptoms while questioning some of the prison tactics.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

Mlb

Soroka tosses six shutout innings as Braves fall in opener, 1-0

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Fitzpatrick
The Atlanta Braves fell in their season opener, 1-0, to the New York Mets.

News

Tallahassee police investigating second shooting in two days

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a man from an apparent gunshot wound.

News

Tallahassee political leaders react to Jacksonville RNC cancelation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
After President Donald Trump canceled the Jacksonville event portion of the Republican National Convention, local Republican leaders are calling it the right decision.

News

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 24.

News

Frontline healthcare workers detail lack of PPE during Commissioner Fried’s virtual roundtable

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried hosted a roundtable discussion on Friday with frontline healthcare workers about the COVID-19 crisis.