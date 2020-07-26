Gadsden County COVID-19 Pandemic scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Department of Labor office says citizens should be on the lookout for numerous schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, scammers will receive personal information such as social security numbers, credit cards, and birth dates by asking to help file claims for unemployment benefits.

People are normally targeted through unsolicited calls, social media platforms. and door to door visits.

The Department of Labor says no one should pay to file or qualify for unemployment benefits.

