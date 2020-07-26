Advertisement

Good Shepherd stuffs the truck for seniors

Good Shepherd Catholic Church stuffs the truck for seniors
Good Shepherd Catholic Church stuffs the truck for seniors(Chloe Harden)
By Chloe Harden
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Shepherd Catholic Church partnered with Good News Outreach for its annual Stuff The Truck event!

The community driven donation drive collected food and toiletries for senior citizens in the Big Bend area.

Good Shepherd parishioner, Suzanne Printy, said lending a helping hand is what everyone should be doing right now.

"It's what we do. We always try to take care of those in need," said Printy. "We always try to take care of those who are marginalized and just those in need. That's what Christ calls us to do. That's what he did and that's what we're called to do."

Good News Outreach Executive Director, Donald Parks, is a believer that these donations will help out with needs far beyond the physical.

"We have a team of volunteers that delivers food to the homes of senior citizens, giving them food and also hope and encouragement," Parks told WCTV.

Good News Outreach is accepting donations of non-perishable food and toiletries year round.

To find ways to donate, head to Good News Outreach!

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leon County moms help ‘Stock our Schools’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Earlier this month, two Leon County moms started a Facebook initiative to help get school and cleaning supplies to teachers. Stock our Schools: Leon County now has nearly 3,000 members.

News

Ft. Braden Principal announces another school-connected death, calls for the classrooms to stay closed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A Leon County School Principal is calling for classrooms to remain closed after announcing a second death connected to his school.

News

Disabled Americans mark milestone as crisis deepens job woes

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Americans With Disabilities Act was a major turning point in opening large parts of U.S. society to disabled people, but three decades after its passage disabled workers still face higher unemployment than other adults -- a problem compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Gadsden County COVID-19 Pandemic scams

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Department of Labor office says citizens should be on the lookout for numerous schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 26 - Morning Update

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It's another summer day, but better rain chances are on the way. Meteorologist Charles Roop has your forecast along with a check on the tropics.

News

Universal canceling Halloween Horror Nights because of virus

Updated: 10 hours ago
Universal to cancel its Halloween Horror Nights this year at its U.S. theme parks

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 26, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Leon County Detention Facility from July 26, 2020.

News

TPD investigates homicide on West Orange Avenue

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:45 this morning.

News

Hurricane Hanna Makes landfall in Southern Texas

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Hurricane Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, made landfall at 6:00 PM EDT on Padre Island Texas. When it made landfall the category 1 hurricane had sustained winds of 90 mph. As of 4:00 PM Hanna’s eye was 35 miles wide.

News

TPD calls for more public cooperation, says parking lot crowds are becoming a problem

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
TPD is calling for more public cooperation in the wake of a homicide that occurred among a massive crowd gathered outside Saturday morning.