Good Shepherd stuffs the truck for seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Shepherd Catholic Church partnered with Good News Outreach for its annual Stuff The Truck event!

The community driven donation drive collected food and toiletries for senior citizens in the Big Bend area.

Good Shepherd parishioner, Suzanne Printy, said lending a helping hand is what everyone should be doing right now.

"It's what we do. We always try to take care of those in need," said Printy. "We always try to take care of those who are marginalized and just those in need. That's what Christ calls us to do. That's what he did and that's what we're called to do."

Good News Outreach Executive Director, Donald Parks, is a believer that these donations will help out with needs far beyond the physical.

"We have a team of volunteers that delivers food to the homes of senior citizens, giving them food and also hope and encouragement," Parks told WCTV.

Good News Outreach is accepting donations of non-perishable food and toiletries year round.

To find ways to donate, head to Good News Outreach!

