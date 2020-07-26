Hannah’s Sunday, July 26th Evening Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! Showers and storms are moving across the Big Bend and South Georgia this evening as the Atlantic and gulf sea breezes move inland. These showers will move west this evening, lingering overnight tonight and dissipating around midnight. Tonight, after the showers and storms, temperatures will drop into the low to mid-70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow we’ll start the day with some sunshine, but more showers are possible tomorrow afternoon, similar to Sunday’s showers and storms. Thanks to the rain, temperatures will be slightly cooler, reaching the low 90s by midafternoon.

The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team is currently watching a tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic that has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days and a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days.

