Hurricane Hanna Makes landfall in Southern Texas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Hurricane Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, made landfall at 6:00 PM EDT on Padre Island Texas. When it made landfall the category 1 hurricane had sustained winds of 90 mph. As of 4:00 PM Hanna’s eye was 35 miles wide. A Hurricane Warning is in effect along Texas’s southeastern coast.

Saturday afternoon a Hurricane Hunter aircraft confirmed that Hanna strengthened as it approached Texas’s coast. Hurricane Hunters also confirmed that Hanna was moving to the west southwest.

Now that Hanna has made landfall, the hurricane is expected to weaken into a tropical storm Saturday night as the system turns to the southwest. Hanna will move into northern Mexico by Sunday afternoon and dissipate in Mexico by Monday.

Hurricane Hanna (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.