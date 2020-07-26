Leon County moms help ‘Stock our Schools’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Volunteers are stocking up Leon County Schools through the power of social media.

Earlier this month, two Leon County moms started a Facebook initiative to help get school and cleaning supplies to teachers. Stock our Schools: Leon County now has nearly 3,000 members.

"I think people really need something like this," said Claire Wolton. "Some positive stuff going out there, for both the givers and the receivers."

Claire Wolton is a fourth grade teacher at Sealey Elementary School. About three weeks ago Sealey made a post on Facebook about needing extra cleaning supplies for the upcoming school year.

That post inspired Michelle Reyes to make a difference. With the help of another parents and former teacher Nicole Watkins Brown, the two started the Stock Our Schools Facebook page. Since then, teachers all across the area have been getting the supplies they need.

"We're seeing every day teachers posting, 'I received this, thank you so much for the donations, you've made my day, you've made my summer," Watkins Brown said. "That part has been really reassuring to us, to know that what we spent that time thinking about and working on is successful."

Not only is Wolton a graduate of Sealey Elementary, she's also a second generation teacher. She says, this school and its students are like a family. She adds, she's excited to get back in the classroom but recognizes the need for supplies is only increasing.

Wolton says, even before the pandemic, an estimated 96 percent of teachers paid for supplies out of pocket.

"Now with COVID, a lot of our families have lost their jobs or have had reduced hours. So I'm concerned about that situation even more," Wolton said. "Each kid is going to have their own set of supplies, so we're going to have to purchase even more items this year for safety reasons."

On the Facebook page, schools in the area are divided in to albums. Teachers can post wish lists with items they need. Volunteers can then have those items delivered without direct contact.

"I'm glad that there's more people out there that want to make a difference, and just didn't know how. This is a tool to help connect them," Reyes said. "Especially in those Title I schools where I think the parents support, it's not even support but the financial support is just not available, we can really make a big difference by showing those teachers that we see them, and that we care."

The group organizers have extended the group to teachers all across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The Facebook page can be found here.

