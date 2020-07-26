Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 26 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were in the 70s Sunday morning with few clouds. But it will be a partly cloudy sky by noon with temperatures in the upper 80s in most locations. Highs Sunday will get into the lower to mid 90s with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chances will be along the I-75 corridor as the east coast sea breeze moves inland Sunday afternoon.

A trough of low pressure will pull in moisture from Tropical Storm Hanna in South Texas and northern Mexico, and move it into the Southeast starting Monday. Rain chances will increase to between 60% and 70% between Monday and Thursday. Highs will be closer to 90 for that aforementioned period.

Rain chances will drop to near 40% starting Friday with highs back into the mid 90s inland.

A tropical wave was in the eastern Atlantic that is being monitored for development. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 90% chance of development over the next five days as it continues to move westward. There is still plenty of time to watch the system over the next several days, and it’s too early to determine where it will go beyond five days. The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor it.

