Atlantic tropical disturbance will likely strengthen into tropical cyclone in coming days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team is watching a tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic. The tropical wave has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days.

As of 8:00 AM EDT, the system was a thousand miles east of the Windward Islands. The storms associated with the tropical disturbance aren’t as organized as they were Sunday night. However, the disturbance is moving into a warmer area of the Atlantic Ocean, which will provide energy for the storm and allow it to strengthen.

Tropical Disturbance (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

Wind shear, or the change of wind speed and direction with height, is another factor that can affect tropical cyclone formation. High wind shear tears tropical systems apart, which is what happened to Tropical Storm Gonzalo after it passed the Windward Islands. The tropical disturbance the weather team is currently monitoring is moving into an area with little wind shear, making it more likely that the tropical system will strengthen into a tropical cyclone.

The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics for any developments in the coming days.

