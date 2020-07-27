Advertisement

Department of Ag. asking Floridians to report suspicious seed packets from China

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning Floridians about unsolicited packages of seeds received through the mail.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning Floridians about unsolicited packages of seeds received through the mail.(Kentucky Department of Agriculture)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning Floridians about unsolicited packages of seeds received through the mail.

FDACS says the seed packets, which may arrive unexpectedly in packages with Chinese characters, may bear the name China Post, and may be labeled as jewelry, have been reported in multiple states including Virginia, Kansas, Washington, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Utah and others.

As of Monday, FDACS says it has received at least 160 reports from Florida residents reporting having received suspicious seed packages. The content of the seed packages is unknown at this time.

The introduction of plant seeds into the United States is tightly regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Seeds of unknown origin may constitute agricultural smuggling, may be invasive, may introduce pathogens, toxins, or plant and animal diseases, may pose a risk of foodborne illness, and may pose a threat to plant, animal and human health.

FDACS is working closely to receive guidance from the USDA and its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the lead regulatory body on this issue, in consultation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Plant seeds from unknown sources may introduce dangerous pathogens, diseases, or invasive species into Florida, putting agriculture and our state’s plant, animal, and human health at risk,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Anyone receiving these suspicious seed packets should not open them, should not plant them, should limit contact with them, and should report them immediately to both our department and USDA officials.”

What To Do: Anyone receiving unsolicited seed packages from other countries should follow these directions:

  • Do not open the seed packet and avoid opening outer packaging or mailing materials, if possible
  • Do not plant the seeds or discard them in trash that will be landfilled
  • Limit contact with the seed package until further guidance on handling, disposal, or collection is available from the USDA
  • Report the seed package to the FDACS Division of Plant Industry at 1-888-397-1517 or DPIhelpline@FDACS.gov
  • Report the seed package to the USDA APHIS Anti-Smuggling Hotline at 1-800-877-3835 or SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov

When reporting the seed package to FDACS and USDA/APHIS, please be prepared to provide one’s name, physical address, phone number, and email address for contact purposes.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Silence on the Seven Hills: Marching 100 also missing out on fall

Updated: 23 minutes ago
With no fall sports on the docket for FAMU, one aspect black college football fans are sure to miss this fall in Tallahassee is the symphonic sounds of the Marching 100.

News

Franklin County Sheriff: Vacationer drowns at St. George Island

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Franklin County Sherrif A.J. Smith announced via Facebook Live that a man drowned Monday afternoon at St. George Island.

News

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 27, 2020

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, July 27.

News

Lowndes County teachers protest board’s decision to reopen schools

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

News

Leon County deputies arrest two following knife attack on Woodville Highway

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people following a knife attack at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Lowndes County teachers protest board’s decision to reopen schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

News

Vote-by-mail fraud not likely in Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump continues to raise questions about expanding vote by mail this upcoming election but some voters groups disagree.

News

Monticello Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Monticello Police are investigating a shooting that happened southeast of downtown on Monday.

News

Monticello Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer

News

Leon County School Board Chair calling for appointment of Chief Medical Officer for district

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer for the district.