FHP: 2 pedestrians killed in Hamilton County crash

A Bellevue man is in critical condition at a Boise hospital after being struck by a vehicle mirror Sunday morning. (Source: MGN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two pedestrians were killed in a crash on State Road 6 in Hamilton County Sunday night.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. A tractor trailer was traveling east on State Road 6, FHP says.

Troopers say a 31-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were walking on the road within the eastbound lane, then the tractor trailer hit both pedestrians.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was from Lake Park, Georgia, while the man was from Madison, Florida.

FHP says the incident is still under investigation.

