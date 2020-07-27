Franklin County Sheriff: Vacationer drowns at St. George Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County Sherrif A.J. Smith announced via Facebook Live that a man drowned Monday afternoon at St. George Island.

Sheriff Smith said the man was a 40-year-old vacationer who was there with his family, a wife and “two small children.”

“Conditions were pretty rough,” Smith said, saying more details will be released later.

Smith’s full video can be seen below.

