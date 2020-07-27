Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff: Vacationer drowns at St. George Island

Two swimmers drown at Old Swimming Hole in Manteo Sunday morning.
Two swimmers drown at Old Swimming Hole in Manteo Sunday morning.(WITN)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County Sherrif A.J. Smith announced via Facebook Live that a man drowned Monday afternoon at St. George Island.

Sheriff Smith said the man was a 40-year-old vacationer who was there with his family, a wife and “two small children.”

“Conditions were pretty rough,” Smith said, saying more details will be released later.

Smith’s full video can be seen below.

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Monday, July 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Silence on the Seven Hills: Marching 100 also missing out on fall

Updated: 23 minutes ago
With no fall sports on the docket for FAMU, one aspect black college football fans are sure to miss this fall in Tallahassee is the symphonic sounds of the Marching 100.

News

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 27, 2020

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, July 27.

News

Lowndes County teachers protest board’s decision to reopen schools

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

News

Leon County deputies arrest two following knife attack on Woodville Highway

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people following a knife attack at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Lowndes County teachers protest board’s decision to reopen schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

News

Department of Ag. asking Floridians to report suspicious seed packets from China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning Floridians about unsolicited packages of seeds received through the mail.

News

Vote-by-mail fraud not likely in Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump continues to raise questions about expanding vote by mail this upcoming election but some voters groups disagree.

News

Monticello Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Monticello Police are investigating a shooting that happened southeast of downtown on Monday.

News

Monticello Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer

News

Leon County School Board Chair calling for appointment of Chief Medical Officer for district

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer for the district.