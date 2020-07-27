Advertisement

FSU Opening Nights to unveil 2020-21 lineup virtually on September 10

Florida State University
Florida State University(WCTV)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Opening Nights at Florida State University says it will unveil its lineup for the 2020-21 season virtually at 7 p.m. on September 10.

In a letter sent to patrons, Opening Nights says a full season is scheduled with limited events during the fall beginning in October and a “more robust” schedule planned for the spring. The brochure for the upcoming season will be digital. It will be emailed out and posted on the Opening Nights website after the announcement is made on social media.

Opening Nights says several artists originally scheduled for the season have canceled or are re-scheduling for later dates, including moving to the 2021-22 season, because of travel restrictions or limitations with large ensembles that can’t follow social distancing guidelines.

“At the beginning of March, the entirety of the upcoming season was scheduled, and we were planning the Season Announcement Party to follow the end of the 2019-20 Season,” the letter said. “Enter COVID19. During the past few months, many unforeseeable challenges have made it so what was certain and doable one day is no longer feasible the next.”

For the fall, Opening Nights will have its events at venues off campus that don’t have fixed seats, allowing for small tables and chairs to be set up with plenty of space for social distancing.

“In the spring, we hope to be able to return to Ruby Diamond Concert Hall and Opperman Music Hall,” the letter said.

You can read the full letter in the PDF below to see more of the new policies Opening Nights has in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

