I-10 eastbound lanes near Jacksonville closed for several hours after crash

JACKSONVILE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a traffic crash on Interstate 10 at U.S. 301 that will cause all eastbound lanes to be closed for several hours.

Crews are working to remove an overturned truck from the roadway. However, the crash has caused some damage to the roadway that will need to be repaired before I-10 can be reopened. It is expected this work may not be completed until later Monday night.

