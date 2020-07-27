Lake City Police Department investigating home invasion on NW Long Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lake City Police Department is seeking information about an alleged home invasion on NW Long Street near NW Campbell Terrace from Saturday at around 8:40 p.m, according to a press release.

LCPD says a witness told them that five white male suspects broke into the home and attacked a resident inside before fleeing the area. No items were stolen.

LCPD says the victim was severely injured, taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

There is currently no additional information or description of the suspects available, but there does not appear to be any immediate threat to the surrounding community. LCPD believes the victim was specifically targeted in this crime.

LCPD is asking anyone with information concerning this case to please contact Investigator Herrera at (386) 758-5448.

