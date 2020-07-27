Advertisement

Leon County deputies arrest two following knife attack on Woodville Highway

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people, Kelsey Moore (left) and Destani Pilgrim (right) following a knife attack at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road on Sunday.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people, Kelsey Moore (left) and Destani Pilgrim (right) following a knife attack at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road on Sunday.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people following a knife attack at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road on Sunday.

LCSO says they have arrested 23-year-old Kelsey Moore and 20-year-old Destani Pilgrim.

According to deputies, Moore, Pilgrim and the victim, who was not identified, were having an “ongoing feud” over money owed.

Deputies say an argument at a nearby convenience store led to a physical altercation, when, after leaving the store in their individual vehicles, saw each other again while stopped at the intersection.

LCSO says once at the intersection, Moore and Pilgrim exited the vehicle and approached the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle, reaching inside and began cutting the victim.

Officials say Moore struck the victim in the back with a knife.

Authorities say Moore and Pilgrim were located by deputies and both admitted to approaching and hitting the victim in the vehicle.

According to deputies, during the altercation at the intersection, another person who was in the vehicle with Moore and Pilgrim was struck by the victim’s vehicle. Officials say the person sustained minor injuries.

Moore has been charged with aggravated battery and burglary with person battered.

Pilgrim has been charged with burglary with person battered.

Moore and Pilgrim have been transported to the Leon County Detention Facility

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Silence on the Seven Hills: Marching 100 also missing out on fall

Updated: 22 minutes ago
With no fall sports on the docket for FAMU, one aspect black college football fans are sure to miss this fall in Tallahassee is the symphonic sounds of the Marching 100.

News

Franklin County Sheriff: Vacationer drowns at St. George Island

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Franklin County Sherrif A.J. Smith announced via Facebook Live that a man drowned Monday afternoon at St. George Island.

News

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 27, 2020

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, July 27.

News

Lowndes County teachers protest board’s decision to reopen schools

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

Latest News

News

Lowndes County teachers protest board’s decision to reopen schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

News

Department of Ag. asking Floridians to report suspicious seed packets from China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning Floridians about unsolicited packages of seeds received through the mail.

News

Vote-by-mail fraud not likely in Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump continues to raise questions about expanding vote by mail this upcoming election but some voters groups disagree.

News

Monticello Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Monticello Police are investigating a shooting that happened southeast of downtown on Monday.

News

Monticello Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer

News

Leon County School Board Chair calling for appointment of Chief Medical Officer for district

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer for the district.