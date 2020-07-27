Leon County deputies arrest two following knife attack on Woodville Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people following a knife attack at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road on Sunday.

LCSO says they have arrested 23-year-old Kelsey Moore and 20-year-old Destani Pilgrim.

According to deputies, Moore, Pilgrim and the victim, who was not identified, were having an “ongoing feud” over money owed.

Deputies say an argument at a nearby convenience store led to a physical altercation, when, after leaving the store in their individual vehicles, saw each other again while stopped at the intersection.

LCSO says once at the intersection, Moore and Pilgrim exited the vehicle and approached the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle, reaching inside and began cutting the victim.

Officials say Moore struck the victim in the back with a knife.

Authorities say Moore and Pilgrim were located by deputies and both admitted to approaching and hitting the victim in the vehicle.

According to deputies, during the altercation at the intersection, another person who was in the vehicle with Moore and Pilgrim was struck by the victim’s vehicle. Officials say the person sustained minor injuries.

Moore has been charged with aggravated battery and burglary with person battered.

Pilgrim has been charged with burglary with person battered.

Moore and Pilgrim have been transported to the Leon County Detention Facility

