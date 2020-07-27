Leon County School Board Chair calling for appointment of Chief Medical Officer for district

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer ahead of LCS preparing to begin it’s 2020/21 school year.

“Our staff has done a yeoman’s job, but the skills we need to address a pandemic are beyond our current capacity,” Rasmussen said via press release. “After consulting with multiple professionals in the medical community, I believe we need the consistent expertise of a medical professional, at least for the foreseeable future.”

According to the press release, the role of the CMO would include:

Reviewing and advising on Leon County Schools’ reopening plans.

Ensuring the implementation of CDC guidelines

Assisting in the revision of LCS policies on communicable diseases, procedures for leaving and returning to work/school after testing positive, self-reporting, parental notification, etc

Working with the Leon Health Department, FSU and others on contact tracing

Working with LCS legal and risk management staff to address employment issues like medical leave, self-reporting, ADA compliance

Keeping up with evolving scientific protocols to ensure aggressive protection measures are in place to protect students, teachers and families from the potential spread of COVID-19

Coordinating appropriate testing and response efforts in schools

Supporting accommodations for special educational or medical needs

Providing safety and sanitary training for school officials

Assisting LCS in its communication with families, students, teachers, and the community at large about Leon County Schools’ efforts to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

