Leon County School Board Chair calling for appointment of Chief Medical Officer for district
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer ahead of LCS preparing to begin it’s 2020/21 school year.
“Our staff has done a yeoman’s job, but the skills we need to address a pandemic are beyond our current capacity,” Rasmussen said via press release. “After consulting with multiple professionals in the medical community, I believe we need the consistent expertise of a medical professional, at least for the foreseeable future.”
According to the press release, the role of the CMO would include:
- Reviewing and advising on Leon County Schools’ reopening plans.
- Ensuring the implementation of CDC guidelines
- Assisting in the revision of LCS policies on communicable diseases, procedures for leaving and returning to work/school after testing positive, self-reporting, parental notification, etc
- Working with the Leon Health Department, FSU and others on contact tracing
- Working with LCS legal and risk management staff to address employment issues like medical leave, self-reporting, ADA compliance
- Keeping up with evolving scientific protocols to ensure aggressive protection measures are in place to protect students, teachers and families from the potential spread of COVID-19
- Coordinating appropriate testing and response efforts in schools
- Supporting accommodations for special educational or medical needs
- Providing safety and sanitary training for school officials
- Assisting LCS in its communication with families, students, teachers, and the community at large about Leon County Schools’ efforts to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
The full press release can be read below or by clicking here.
