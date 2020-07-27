Advertisement

Leon County School Board Chair calling for appointment of Chief Medical Officer for district

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer ahead of LCS preparing to begin it’s 2020/21 school year.

“Our staff has done a yeoman’s job, but the skills we need to address a pandemic are beyond our current capacity,” Rasmussen said via press release. “After consulting with multiple professionals in the medical community, I believe we need the consistent expertise of a medical professional, at least for the foreseeable future.”

According to the press release, the role of the CMO would include:

  • Reviewing and advising on Leon County Schools’ reopening plans.
  • Ensuring the implementation of CDC guidelines
  • Assisting in the revision of LCS policies on communicable diseases, procedures for leaving and returning to work/school after testing positive, self-reporting, parental notification, etc
  • Working with the Leon Health Department, FSU and others on contact tracing
  • Working with LCS legal and risk management staff to address employment issues like medical leave, self-reporting, ADA compliance
  • Keeping up with evolving scientific protocols to ensure aggressive protection measures are in place to protect students, teachers and families from the potential spread of COVID-19
  • Coordinating appropriate testing and response efforts in schools
  • Supporting accommodations for special educational or medical needs
  • Providing safety and sanitary training for school officials
  • Assisting LCS in its communication with families, students, teachers, and the community at large about Leon County Schools’ efforts to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The full press release can be read below or by clicking here.

