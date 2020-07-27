Leon hires former Wakulla assistant as new softball head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High School has announced the hiring of Sonja Reed as the Lions’ new head softball coach.

Reed comes to the Lions after serving as an assistant at Wakulla High School for the past six seasons.

“Our program needed someone like Sonja to come in and serve as an on-campus faculty member and a softball coach,” Leon Athletic Director Mark Feely said. “Having her here on campus, will give our program the opportunity to get more girls out of the halls and onto the softball diamond.”

In her six years with the War Eagles, Wakulla went 86-68, including a 20-5 campaign in 2019, and appeared in the region semifinals in 2014 and 2015.

Leon went 11-14 last season.

Reed is the second hire this summer by Leon, after Nick Reed was promoted to head coach as the Lions’ girl’s soccer team in June.

