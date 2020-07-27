Advertisement

LIST: Where you can get tested for COVID-19

By Will Desautelle
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is a list of COVID-19 testing offered by health departments in North Florida and South Georgia.

This information was obtained via calls to health departments and from health department websites.

NORTH FLORIDA

LEON COUNTY

  • Bragg Memorial Stadium
    • Daily
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • 1500 Wahnish Way
  • Home Depot on Capital Circle NW
    • Daily
    • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • 1490 Capital Circle NW

GADSDEN COUNTY

  • Pop up test site: Cecil G. Trippe Municipal Building
    • July 25
    • 711 N. Main St., Havana
  • Pop up test site: St. John Church of God in Christ
    • August 1
    • 3490 Bainbridge Highway, Quincy

WAKULLA COUNTY

  • FDOH Wakulla County
    • Tuesdays & Thursdays
    • 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
    • 48 Oak St., Crawfordville

FRANKLIN COUNTY

  • FDOH Franklin Co. Apalachicola
    • Monday through Friday
    • By appointment only
    • 139 12th St. Apalachicola
  • FDOH Franklin Co. Carrabelle
    • Wednesdays
    • By appointment only
    • 106 5th St. E Carrabelle

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

  • Pop up test site: FDOH Lafayette Co.
    • July 24
    • 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
    • 140 SW Virginia Circle, Mayo
  • Pop up test site in Madison: North Florida College Gym
    • July 24 & 31
    • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • 325 NW Turner Davis Drive, Madison

SUWANNEE COUNTY

  • Pop up test site: Suwannee Coliseum
    • July 28
    • 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • 1302 11th St. SW, Live Oak

TAYLOR COUNTY

  • FDOH Taylor County
    • Monday through Friday, until July 31
    • Slots as late as 7 p.m. available
    • Call 850-584-5087 for availability

SOUTH GEORGIA

South Health District

Call your county’s hotline:

  • Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499
  • Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288
  • Berrien County: (229) 686-5411
  • Brooks County: (229) 263-7585
  • Cook County: (229) 896-3030
  • Echols County: (229) 559-5103
  • Irwin County: (229) 238-9540
  • Lanier County: (229) 482-3294
  • Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257
  • Tift County: (229) 386-8373
  • Turner County: (229) 238-9595

Testing sites:

  • Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E Hill Ave., in Valdosta.
  • Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus, 52 Tech Drive, in Tifton.
  • Turner County Health Department, 745 Hudson Ave., in Ashburn.
  • Cook County Health Department, 204 North Parrish Ave., in Adel.

Southwest Health District:

The Southwest Public Health District has set up three COVID-19 specimen collection sites in Dougherty, Mitchell and Thomas counties.

Call the call center at (229) 352-6567 for an appointment. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

