LIST: Where you can get tested for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is a list of COVID-19 testing offered by health departments in North Florida and South Georgia.
This information was obtained via calls to health departments and from health department websites.
NORTH FLORIDA
LEON COUNTY
- Bragg Memorial Stadium
- Daily
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1500 Wahnish Way
- Home Depot on Capital Circle NW
- Daily
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1490 Capital Circle NW
GADSDEN COUNTY
- Pop up test site: Cecil G. Trippe Municipal Building
- July 25
- 711 N. Main St., Havana
- Pop up test site: St. John Church of God in Christ
- August 1
- 3490 Bainbridge Highway, Quincy
WAKULLA COUNTY
- FDOH Wakulla County
- Tuesdays & Thursdays
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- 48 Oak St., Crawfordville
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- FDOH Franklin Co. Apalachicola
- Monday through Friday
- By appointment only
- 139 12th St. Apalachicola
- FDOH Franklin Co. Carrabelle
- Wednesdays
- By appointment only
- 106 5th St. E Carrabelle
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
- Pop up test site: FDOH Lafayette Co.
- July 24
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- 140 SW Virginia Circle, Mayo
- Pop up test site in Madison: North Florida College Gym
- July 24 & 31
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 325 NW Turner Davis Drive, Madison
SUWANNEE COUNTY
- Pop up test site: Suwannee Coliseum
- July 28
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 1302 11th St. SW, Live Oak
TAYLOR COUNTY
- FDOH Taylor County
- Monday through Friday, until July 31
- Slots as late as 7 p.m. available
- Call 850-584-5087 for availability
SOUTH GEORGIA
(Courtesy WALB)
South Health District
Call your county’s hotline:
- Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499
- Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288
- Berrien County: (229) 686-5411
- Brooks County: (229) 263-7585
- Cook County: (229) 896-3030
- Echols County: (229) 559-5103
- Irwin County: (229) 238-9540
- Lanier County: (229) 482-3294
- Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257
- Tift County: (229) 386-8373
- Turner County: (229) 238-9595
Testing sites:
- Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E Hill Ave., in Valdosta.
- Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus, 52 Tech Drive, in Tifton.
- Turner County Health Department, 745 Hudson Ave., in Ashburn.
- Cook County Health Department, 204 North Parrish Ave., in Adel.
Southwest Health District:
The Southwest Public Health District has set up three COVID-19 specimen collection sites in Dougherty, Mitchell and Thomas counties.
Call the call center at (229) 352-6567 for an appointment. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.