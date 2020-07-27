LIST: Where you can get tested for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is a list of COVID-19 testing offered by health departments in North Florida and South Georgia.

This information was obtained via calls to health departments and from health department websites.

NORTH FLORIDA

LEON COUNTY

Bragg Memorial Stadium Daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1500 Wahnish Way

Home Depot on Capital Circle NW Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1490 Capital Circle NW



GADSDEN COUNTY

Pop up test site: Cecil G. Trippe Municipal Building July 25 711 N. Main St., Havana

Pop up test site: St. John Church of God in Christ August 1 3490 Bainbridge Highway, Quincy



WAKULLA COUNTY

FDOH Wakulla County Tuesdays & Thursdays 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. 48 Oak St., Crawfordville



FRANKLIN COUNTY

FDOH Franklin Co. Apalachicola Monday through Friday By appointment only 139 12th St. Apalachicola

FDOH Franklin Co. Carrabelle Wednesdays By appointment only 106 5th St. E Carrabelle



LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Pop up test site: FDOH Lafayette Co. July 24 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. 140 SW Virginia Circle, Mayo

Pop up test site in Madison: North Florida College Gym July 24 & 31 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 325 NW Turner Davis Drive, Madison



SUWANNEE COUNTY

Pop up test site: Suwannee Coliseum July 28 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1302 11th St. SW, Live Oak



TAYLOR COUNTY

FDOH Taylor County Monday through Friday, until July 31 Slots as late as 7 p.m. available Call 850-584-5087 for availability



SOUTH GEORGIA

(Courtesy WALB)

South Health District

Call your county’s hotline:

Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499

Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288

Berrien County: (229) 686-5411

Brooks County: (229) 263-7585

Cook County: (229) 896-3030

Echols County: (229) 559-5103

Irwin County: (229) 238-9540

Lanier County: (229) 482-3294

Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257

Tift County: (229) 386-8373

Turner County: (229) 238-9595

Testing sites:

Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E Hill Ave., in Valdosta.

Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus, 52 Tech Drive, in Tifton.

Turner County Health Department, 745 Hudson Ave., in Ashburn.

Cook County Health Department, 204 North Parrish Ave., in Adel.

Southwest Health District:

The Southwest Public Health District has set up three COVID-19 specimen collection sites in Dougherty, Mitchell and Thomas counties.

Call the call center at (229) 352-6567 for an appointment. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

