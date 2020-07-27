Lowndes County teachers protest school reopening

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

They’re set to re-open on August 14. And while face masks for kids have been mandated, many teachers and parents are still concerned.

”The idea that this virus could take her own and the fact that people don’t care that works in this school system is ridiculous,” Penny Collins, a Lowndes County parent, said. “They don’t even need to be in control of the school system if they can not put our individuals that are at-risk in first consideration.”

Collins is a mother of three children at Moulton Branch Elementary School. Her youngest child is entering Pre-K and has asthma, which Collins feels the Board is overlooking.

Dr. Treva Gear, an instructional coach at Lowndes High School, is one of three administrators organizing the group, “Lowndes Educators for Safe School Reopening”, which now has over 400 members.

”We need the Lowndes County school system to believe the data and know that we are in a pandemic,” Gear said. “We want to teach, but we need a better, we need better solutions. And we’re willing to help and work with those solutions.”

As cases continue to rise, Gear says the group is advocating for classes to be pushed back and held online until cases decline.

The school system is providing a virtual option for parents who have children at higher risk or are concerned about putting their kids back into school right now. Parents will have until Tuesday, July 28 to make their decision.

