Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and storms will decrease quickly Monday evening, but a few are still possible, with lows in the 70s. Tuesday will see another good chance of showers and storms, with a few in the morning, then the best chances in the afternoon, with highs near 90.

Wednesday will see one more good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, then’ well get a bit drier and a bit hotter Thursday through the weekend, with just a few afternoon thundershowers and highs in the mid-90s, feeling about five to 10 degrees hotter.

In the tropics, what was once Hurricane Hanna is just a swirl of clouds and showers over Mexico; there’s also a strong tropical disturbance way out in the Tropical Atlantic, more than 2,000 miles away from our area. The disturbance has a good chance of becoming a Tropical Depression or Storm in the next few days as it moves generally toward the Northeastern Caribbean.

