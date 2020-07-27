Monticello Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monticello Police are investigating a shooting that happened southeast of downtown on Monday.

MPD says the shooting happened at the intersection of First Street and Lemon Street.

Authorities have released no further information at this time. It is unknown how many people are involved, what the extent of any injuries are or what led up to the shooting.

WCTV’s Emma Wheeler is at the scene and will have live reports on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.

