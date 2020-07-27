Advertisement

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.
Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.(|Jasmin Adous | Jasmin Adous)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

The fitness center chain announced Monday the mandate will go into effect in August. Employees are already required to wear face coverings.

“Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much-needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy,” CEO Chris Rondeau said.

“Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”

This new policy comes as the company has already implemented additional sanitation measures and social distancing strategies. Planet Fitness added an app feature that lets members know how many people are in a location.

Planet Fitness also offers at-home workout videos on its social media channels for those who don’t want to go to gyms to exercise.

The company operates more than 2,000 fitness centers in 50 states and claims to have more than 15 million members. Planet Fitness currently has approximately 1,450 locations open in 46 states.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Silence on the Seven Hills: Marching 100 also missing out on fall

Updated: 23 minutes ago
With no fall sports on the docket for FAMU, one aspect black college football fans are sure to miss this fall in Tallahassee is the symphonic sounds of the Marching 100.

News

Franklin County Sheriff: Vacationer drowns at St. George Island

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Franklin County Sherrif A.J. Smith announced via Facebook Live that a man drowned Monday afternoon at St. George Island.

National

White House Rose Garden getting face-lift

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Melania Trump on Monday announced details of a plan already under way to spruce up the White House Rose Garden, the iconic outdoor space famous for its proximity to the Oval Office.

News

Lowndes County teachers protest board’s decision to reopen schools

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

News

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 27, 2020

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, July 27.

Latest News

News

Leon County deputies arrest two following knife attack on Woodville Highway

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people following a knife attack at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road on Sunday.

News

Lowndes County teachers protest school reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

News

Department of Ag. asking Floridians to report suspicious seed packets from China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning Floridians about unsolicited packages of seeds received through the mail.

National Politics

Mnuchin, Meadows to meet Pelosi; GOP seeks jobless aid cut

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.