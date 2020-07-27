Possible explosives found at Madison County home, sheriff’s office says

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a resident on State Road 53 North found a very old ammo can, which is believed to have once stored a type of explosive, on their property.

Deputies have responded to the scene and say the ammo can was found in a shed.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Devices Team, which is properly equipped to safely inspect and remove the ammo can, has been requested for assistance, MCSO says.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.