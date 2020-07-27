Advertisement

Savannah teen arrested for theft and kidnapping in Valdosta

(KGWN)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old Savannah boy for an incident Saturday night that included motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit motor vehicle theft, criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, felony obstruction of an officer and interference with government property.

Through investigation, officers determined that Flores, 17, pulled a woman from her car by grabbing her around the head and neck. He then drove off in her car while her three children, who are 18, 20 and 24 years of age, were still inside.

Flores reportedly wrecked the car while trying to get on I-75. Flores then ran on foot and approached another victim at a gas station, who was pumping gas into her truck while her 7-month-old child was in the backseat. He beat on her truck, causing damage to it while demanding that she give him her truck. When he was not successful in getting her truck, Flores began to run while victims and witnesses chased him until officers stopped him.

VPD says a patrol officer stopped his vehicle in front of Flores, who tried to push him out of the way while trying to get into the driver’s seat of the patrol vehicle. The officer was able to grab him, causing him and Flores to fall to the ground in the middle of the roadway. The officer’s shoulder was injured in the process.

VPD says as other officers arrived on the scene to assist in detaining Flores, he fought with officers. One officer attempted to control Flores with the use of a conducted electrical weapon, but it did not affect Flores. He continued to fight with several officers while they took him into custody.

Flores allegedly bit two officers on their hands during the struggle, causing minor injuries to the officers. While being transported to Lowndes County Jail, Flores damaged the patrol vehicle by kicking the windows and striking them with his head.

“We are appreciative of the assistance of citizens who assisted us in locating this offender.” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said. “We are also so thankful that no innocent citizens were hurt, and Flores was not successful in kidnapping the 7-month-old. I am proud of our officers’ quick response, and their determination to hold Flores accountable for his actions.”

