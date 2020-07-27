Tallahassee Police announce arrest in fatal South Adams Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection to Friday’s fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of South Adams Street.

TPD says 22-year-old Jacob Davis has been taken into custody.

Officials say the fatal shooting happened after an attempted robbery that occurred during a drug transaction. TPD says that after the incident, he fled the Tallahassee area to Houston County, Alabama.

According to officials, TPD investigators traveled to Houston County and coordinated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to bring Davis in for questioning, after which he was arrested.

Authorities say Davis is still in custody in Alabama, awaiting extradition back to Florida on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.

TPD says even though an arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing and further charges could still be brought.

Tallahassee Police Investigators are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on the scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

No information is known at this time about the victim in the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.