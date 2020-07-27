Vote-by-mail fraud not likely in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - President Donald Trump continues to raise questions about expanding vote by mail this upcoming election, going as far this weekend to suggest the results of the election would be rigged if vote-by-mail were allowed.

“The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In Voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it. So much time is taken talking about foreign influence, but the same people won’t even discuss Mail-In election corruption. Look at Patterson, N.J. 20% of vote was corrupted!” Trump’s tweet read.

Voter groups, like the League of Women Voters, disagree.

“Since 2000, more than 250 million votes have been cast via mailed out ballots,” said LWV of Florida President Patricia Brigham.

Backing up its claim, the Trump Administration has cited a 2005 study chaired by former President Jimmy Carter.

It warned mail ballots were at the highest risk for fraud, but President Carter in May came out in support of expanding vote by mail in light of the pandemic.

David Carroll, Director of The Carter Center Democracy Program said safeguards exist to fight back.

“Tracking the ballots. Making sure that eligible citizens are requesting them, that there’s ways to verify the identity of the ballots,” said Carroll.

And Mark Earley, Vice President of the State Association representing Supervisor of Elections, said those safeguards have worked in Florida.

“I know that there has been some very limited attempts at voter fraud here in Florida, but they’ve been caught,” said Early.

In opposition to some states’ plan to send every registered voter a mail ballot by default, the President’s administration has pointed to a study that found one out of eight voter’s registration is inaccurate or no longer valid.

But in Florida, voters have to request mail ballots.

To ensure your vote is counted, supervisors recommend mailing ballots at least five days before election day or returning it in person.

As an added protection you should track your ballot through your local supervisor of elections office.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.