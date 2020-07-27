Advertisement

Vote-by-mail fraud not likely in Florida

(WCTV)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - President Donald Trump continues to raise questions about expanding vote by mail this upcoming election, going as far this weekend to suggest the results of the election would be rigged if vote-by-mail were allowed.

“The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In Voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it. So much time is taken talking about foreign influence, but the same people won’t even discuss Mail-In election corruption. Look at Patterson, N.J. 20% of vote was corrupted!” Trump’s tweet read.

Voter groups, like the League of Women Voters, disagree.

“Since 2000, more than 250 million votes have been cast via mailed out ballots,” said LWV of Florida President Patricia Brigham.

Backing up its claim, the Trump Administration has cited a 2005 study chaired by former President Jimmy Carter.

It warned mail ballots were at the highest risk for fraud, but President Carter in May came out in support of expanding vote by mail in light of the pandemic.

David Carroll, Director of The Carter Center Democracy Program said safeguards exist to fight back.

“Tracking the ballots. Making sure that eligible citizens are requesting them, that there’s ways to verify the identity of the ballots,” said Carroll.

And Mark Earley, Vice President of the State Association representing Supervisor of Elections, said those safeguards have worked in Florida.

“I know that there has been some very limited attempts at voter fraud here in Florida, but they’ve been caught,” said Early.

In opposition to some states’ plan to send every registered voter a mail ballot by default, the President’s administration has pointed to a study that found one out of eight voter’s registration is inaccurate or no longer valid.

But in Florida, voters have to request mail ballots.

To ensure your vote is counted, supervisors recommend mailing ballots at least five days before election day or returning it in person.

As an added protection you should track your ballot through your local supervisor of elections office.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monticello Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Monticello Police are investigating a shooting that happened southeast of downtown on Monday.

News

Monticello Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer

News

Leon County School Board Chair calling for appointment of Chief Medical Officer for district

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Monday, Leon County School Board Chair DeeDee Rasmussen announced the calling for the district to appoint a Chief Medical Officer for the district.

News

Tallahassee Police announce arrest in fatal South Adams Street shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says an arrest has been made in Friday’s fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of South Adams Street.

Latest News

News

FSU Opening Nights to unveil 2020-21 lineup virtually on September 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a letter sent to patrons, Opening Nights says a full season is scheduled with limited events during the fall beginning in October and a “more robust” schedule planned for the spring.

FHSAA

Leon hires former Wakulla assistant as new softball head coach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Leon High School has announced the hiring of Sonja Reed as the Lions’ new head softball coach.

News

I-10 eastbound lanes near Jacksonville closed for several hours after crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
I-10 eastbound lanes near Jacksonville closed for several hours after crash

News

Possible explosives found at Madison County home, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 4 hours ago
Deputies have responded to the scene and say the ammo can, which may have an unknown type of explosive, was found in a shed.

News

LIST: Where you can get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
This is a list of COVID-19 testing offered by health departments in North Florida and South Georgia.

News

Atlantic tropical disturbance will likely strengthen into tropical cyclone in coming days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
The tropical wave has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days.