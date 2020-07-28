Advertisement

City Commissioners denounce large parking lot parties after Saturday’s homicide

By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tallahassee Police search for answers about a homicide early Saturday morning, City Commissioners are calling on the community to come forward with any information.

The homicide occurred at a large parking lot party at the Rattlers gas station; leaders are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

Police say although the party looked to have about 300 people, very few have come forward with information about what happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

City Commissioners say they have concerns not only about the violence but also the large crowd that was not socially distanced or wearing face masks.

“It helps nobody when we can’t bring to justice the person who was responsible for that killing. And help a grieving family to come to resolution of that event. There is no excuse for that not happening,” said City Commissioner Curtis Richardson. “The community has got to be involved in this. We can’t blame the police.”

A memorial now sits outside the gas station, creating a different scene from the crowded parking lot on Friday night and Saturday morning.

“We need to just stop. S-T-O-P,” said Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Commissioner Williams-Cox says it's not the first time she's heard of wild parking lot parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very concerned about gatherings happening at that location and other locations because we’re seeing our numbers spiking and COVID is just running rampant. And these are some of the reasons why,” she said.

“I am pleading with those who were there who know something to contact police investigators or to call Crimestoppers and report it anonymously,” said Commissioner Richardson.

Richardson says the violence is personal, with two murders in two days.

“It has rocked our Southside communities including mine. And in between those two murders, my wife’s car was burglarized in our driveway,” he said.

Williams-Cox says, violence aside, the consequences of large parties are far-reaching.

“We’re killing people who are innocent people who have no idea they’ve been exposed to COVID,” said Williams-Cox.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

‘We’re going to win region': Lowndes softball aiming to return to region victor’s circle

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Lowndes rolls into 2020 with a bitter taste in their mouths; after putting together another stellar regular season in 2019, the Vikings fell two wins shy of their fourth straight 20-win season.

News

City Commissioners denounce large parking lot parties after Saturday’s homicide

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The homicide occurred at a large parking lot party at the Rattlers gas station; leaders are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

News

Ft. Braden community mourning after loss of two employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The Leon County Schools community is mourning the loss of two Fort Braden employees who died from the coronavirus within days of one another.

Seminoles

Cleveland rocks: ‘Noles land commitment from four-star Atlanta guard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Big Guard U; that’s the name Florida State men’s basketball is starting to use to describe itself on the recruiting trail and it’s a fitting one.

Latest News

Rattlers

Silence on the Seven Hills: Marching 100 also missing out on fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
With no fall sports on the docket for FAMU, one aspect black college football fans are sure to miss this fall in Tallahassee is the symphonic sounds of the Marching 100.

News

Franklin County Sheriff: Vacationer drowns at St. George Island

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Franklin County Sherrif A.J. Smith announced via Facebook Live that a man drowned Monday afternoon at St. George Island.

News

Lowndes County teachers protest board’s decision to reopen schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.

News

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 27, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, July 27.

News

Leon County deputies arrest two following knife attack on Woodville Highway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people following a knife attack at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road on Sunday.

News

Lowndes County teachers protest school reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Several teachers in the Lowndes County school system are protesting the board’s decision to reopen the schools due to safety concerns.