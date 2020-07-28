City Commissioners denounce large parking lot parties after Saturday’s homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tallahassee Police search for answers about a homicide early Saturday morning, City Commissioners are calling on the community to come forward with any information.

The homicide occurred at a large parking lot party at the Rattlers gas station; leaders are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

Police say although the party looked to have about 300 people, very few have come forward with information about what happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

City Commissioners say they have concerns not only about the violence but also the large crowd that was not socially distanced or wearing face masks.

“It helps nobody when we can’t bring to justice the person who was responsible for that killing. And help a grieving family to come to resolution of that event. There is no excuse for that not happening,” said City Commissioner Curtis Richardson. “The community has got to be involved in this. We can’t blame the police.”

A memorial now sits outside the gas station, creating a different scene from the crowded parking lot on Friday night and Saturday morning.

“We need to just stop. S-T-O-P,” said Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Commissioner Williams-Cox says it's not the first time she's heard of wild parking lot parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very concerned about gatherings happening at that location and other locations because we’re seeing our numbers spiking and COVID is just running rampant. And these are some of the reasons why,” she said.

“I am pleading with those who were there who know something to contact police investigators or to call Crimestoppers and report it anonymously,” said Commissioner Richardson.

Richardson says the violence is personal, with two murders in two days.

“It has rocked our Southside communities including mine. And in between those two murders, my wife’s car was burglarized in our driveway,” he said.

Williams-Cox says, violence aside, the consequences of large parties are far-reaching.

“We’re killing people who are innocent people who have no idea they’ve been exposed to COVID,” said Williams-Cox.

