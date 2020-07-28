Advertisement

Cleveland rocks: ‘Noles land commitment from four-star Atlanta guard

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Big Guard U; that’s the name Florida State men’s basketball is starting to use to describe itself on the recruiting trail and it’s a fitting one.

Devin Vassell, Scotty Barnes, the list goes on and on.

The Seminoles already had a reputation for development and the positive momentum is now moving onto the 2021 class, where last week head coach Leonard Hamilton bagged a four-star recruit that might just be a five-star by the time he signs his name on the dotted line: Alpharetta, Georgia’s Matt Cleveland.

Cleveland, a two-guard, stands 6′6″, 190 pounds and, as Noles247′s Chris Nee explained, there’s plenty of room for him to grow.

“I made the comparison that FSU in the early days of Coach Hamilton, while they would get some great players they would also get a lot of guys that they had to develop they had to tap into and, to me, Cleveland fits that image of guy you have to develop and tap into but he’s already very well developed,” Nee said. “Much further along than your average kid.”

Cleveland is the second hard commit in the FSU 2021 class. According to 247Sports, the Noles have the second-best recruiting class in the ACC and the seventh-best nationally.

