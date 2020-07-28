Community leaders, police call for an end to large parties after Saturday’s homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More voices are joining the call for a stop to large parking lot parties during the COVID-19 pandemic after Saturday morning’s gathering at the Rattlers gas station ended in a homicide.

The Tallahassee Police Department says businesses need to work with them and take responsibility.

Leaders say it’s not only the violence that is a major issue, but also the spread of COVID-19 in crowds.

On Saturday morning, TPD officers were in the area of the Rattlers gas station monitoring the crowd when they heard gunshots; the large number of people made it difficult for police and EMS to get to the shooting victim, who later died at the hospital.

Community leaders are saying the death was preventable.

South City Foundation member Clifford Jackson III taught the shooting victim in school years ago.

“He was always bright-eyed, full of joy. Always had a smile on his face, always was very competitive,” said Jackson. “His nickname was ‘Poppi.‘”

Other community leaders say they were shocked by the news.

“When I heard about the murder, it was very sad. When I heard about the how and the why of the murder, my first reaction was, this is ridiculous,” said Christic Henry, the Director of Community Engagement and Integration for the South City Foundation.

Pastor Gregory James says he was at a funeral for a 16-year-old, who was a victim of gun violence weeks ago, when he heard about Saturday’s shooting.

"Once again, the Southside is in mourning," said Pastor James. "This life could have been saved, prevented, if we had been abiding by all the guidelines."

Leaders say the business community needs to step up.

"We all have a responsibility to make sure that we are protecting people. And some of that protection may be making sure nobody gathers on your property, to be frank," said Henry.

As TPD Chief Lawrence Revell explained, police enforcement is limited on private property.

“In public areas, we have the ability to deal with those and disperse those crowds. When they’re in a private business, we don’t have any authority there unless we have cooperation from a business owner,” said Chief Revell.

Police are calling gatherings like Saturday's "pop-up crowds." They have become an issue during the pandemic with bars and clubs being closed, as people attempt to gather in empty spaces, including private parking lots.

"If you need to gather, gather in smaller groups where you can socially distance and wear a mask like we're all doing," said Chief Revell.

Revell says without full cooperation from a business owner, which includes a call to police to clear their property, the hands of police are tied.

Chief Revell says although staffing at TPD has been adjusted to monitor those crowds, they do not have enough people to police everywhere, simply watching crowds for crime.

He's asking the community to partner with police and hold of on large gatherings.

"The thing I would ask of the community is.. not right now," said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

Pastor James says no one is exempt from the need to social distance.

“We got a pandemic, we got problems, and your parking lot should not be designed for parties,” said James.

