FDA expands list of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

The Federal Drug Administration has expanded to 87 the number of store-bought hand sanitizers that consumers should avoid because they contain a potentially toxic chemical.

The regulatory agency on Tuesday said it has seen a "sharp increase" in sanitizers that claim to contain ethanol but that have tested positive for methanol. Also known as wood alcohol, methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and deadly if swallowed. Some of the sanitizers identified by the FDA is potentially dangerous are sold nationwide at retailers including Walmart and Target.

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said in a statement, directing consumers to its website, where it maintains a list of hand sanitizer products to avoid.

"The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA previously stated.

Young children who accidentally ingest these products, as well as adolescents and adults who drink them as an alcohol substitute, are most at risk of methanol poisoning, according to the agency.

Demand for hand sanitizer has spiked due to the coronavirus pandemic, as public health officials encourage frequent hand washing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol if soap and water are not available.

The FDA on Monday added two new brands of hand sanitizers to its recall list, due to the potential presence of methanol in the products. A company called 4E Brands voluntarily recalled all lots of its hand sanitizer brands. Another company, Resource and Recovery Trading, also recalled all lots of its hand sanitizers.

The following is the latest list of potentially toxic sanitizers, according to the FDA:

AAA Cosmetica's bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

AAA Cosmetica's QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

Broncolin's Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

DDI Multinacional's Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

DDI Multinacional's Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

DDI Multinacional's Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Eskbiochem's All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global's Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

4E Global's Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global's Blumen Clear Lear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global's Blumen Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70% Alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

4E Global's Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

4E Global's Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

4E Global's Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global's Assured Aloe

Eskbiochem's Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

ITECH 361's All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant

Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E

Leiper's Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper's Fork Distillery 16 oz

Limpo Quimicos' Andy's Best

Limpo Quimicos' Andy's

Limpo Quimicos' Gelclor

Limpo Quimicos' NeoNatural

Limpo Quimicos' Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara's Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara's Selecto Hand Sanitizer

MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

Mystic International's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Cavalry

Real Clean Distribuciones's ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones's Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones's Keep It Clean

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Hand Sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas' Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Soluciones Cosmeticas' Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas' Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Transliquid Technologies's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto’s Daesi hand sanitizer

