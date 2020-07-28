Advertisement

Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee reports 59 coronavirus cases

(WCTV)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee says there are currently 59 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents at its facility.

The hospital tells WCTV it held a facility-wide employee forum on March 4, in which employees were given guidance on the proper use of PPE, infectious disease control protocols, disinfecting and sanitization measures in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Department of Health guidelines.

“Trainings are ongoing and will be adjusted, if necessary, to align with guidance from the CDC and DOH,” the hospital wrote in an email.

FSH says at all time it has at least a two-week supply of PPE on site for staff to use. Its current supplies include the following:

  • 356,050 surgical masks
  • 57,342 N95 and KN95 masks
  • 350,300 gloves

Routine PPE distributions to FSH staff have been happening every Monday and Thursday since early April, the hospital says.

On April 1, FSH suspended new admissions as the facility implemented isolation and quarantine units for its patients. Admissions have resumed, and new patients must test negative for coronavirus before being admitted, and will have a 14-day quarantine period before being released to a treatment unit.

Currently, the hospital has 10 isolation beds available, 16 quarantine beds for patients in forensic treatment and 16 quarantine beds for civil patients.

