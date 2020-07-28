Franklin County Sheriff: No injuries reported after fire in Eastpoint
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County officials say a Tuesday afternoon fire on Washington Street has been “completely contained” and no injuries were sustained.
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith says the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department, St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department and Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.