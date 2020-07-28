Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff: No injuries reported after fire in Eastpoint

Franklin County officials say a Tuesday afternoon fire on Washington Street has been “completely contained” and no injuries were sustained.
Franklin County officials say a Tuesday afternoon fire on Washington Street has been “completely contained” and no injuries were sustained.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County officials say a Tuesday afternoon fire on Washington Street has been “completely contained” and no injuries were sustained.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith says the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department, St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department and Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The fire in Eastpoint on Washington Street is completely contained, without injuries. Thank you to the Eastpoint, St. George Island and Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Departments for such a quick response time!

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

