Franklin County Sheriff: No injuries reported after fire in Eastpoint

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County officials say a Tuesday afternoon fire on Washington Street has been “completely contained” and no injuries were sustained.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith says the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department, St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department and Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

