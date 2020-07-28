Ft. Braden community mourning after loss of two employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools community is mourning the loss of two Fort Braden employees who died from the coronavirus within days of one another.

Their deaths have the Fort Braden School principal and some other district leaders calling for a delay in reopening schools.

The passing of 53-year-old Karen Bradwell and 19-year-old Jordan Byrd has people in the Fort Braden community remembering their impact.

Community members in the area say that Fort Braden is a very close-knit community, and to hear that two beloved employees passed away so close to each other is devastating and heartbreaking especially for those who knew them personally.

“Fort Braden is very tight with everybody, it’s like family up there so for one to pass away is enough, for two in the same week. Oh it struggles,” said Ally Newman, a former Fort Braden student.

“They were such good spirits, you know they were very positive and always had a good time, it didn’t matter what it was they always put a positive impact on you,” said Newman.

Bradwell worked at the Fort Braden School for more than 20 years.

Those who knew her say she served as a positive role model to the students she worked with every day.

“She gave the kids wisdom that want to do, that want to be somebody and not be in jail or 10 foot under,” said Victoria Burke, a community member.

Byrd, the other Fort Braden staff member who lost his life to COVID-19, was dating Bradwell’s daughter.

It makes the loss more painful for the family and the community.

“She was just a wonderful woman, all the way around. I ain’t got nothing bad to say about her she helped the kids stay out of trouble,” said Burke.

Members of the community are selling face masks and the profits will go to benefit the families of Jordan Byrd and Karen Bradwell.

