Jackson County officials arrest man following stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says a man has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment complex on Carters Mill Road.

MPD say around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a stabbing. Authorities say the victim was provided medical attention on scene and taken to a local hospital by Jackson County Fire and Rescue.

Officials say the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Dylan Williams, was later located at his home by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department where he was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say Williams has been charged with aggravated battery.

MPD did not provide an update on the condition of the victim.

