Khalan Laborn expected to be removed from FSU’s roster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is expected to be without the services of redshirt junior running back Khalan Laborn this coming season. The 5-foot-11, 208-pound running back from Virginia Beach, Va., is expected to be removed from FSU’s roster later on Tuesday, per sources.

Laborn, a former consensus five-star prospect who was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back by the 247Sports Composite, has been sidelined before for indiscretions in his time at FSU.

He arrived at FSU for the 2017 season, but redshirted that year contributing to the scout team.

In 2018, he was expected to be a significant offensive reserve but an injury halted things before they could get going. He appeared in two games, before missing the remainder of the year due to that injury. He caught a 37-yard pass and returned a kick for 25 yards against Virginia Tech. He also returned two kickoffs for 39 yards against Samford before being injured.

He returned in 2019 to appear in 10 games. He had 63 rushes for 297 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also had 10 receptions for 66 yards.

During his time with FSU, Laborn has dealt with multiple suspensions from the team, including last year’s game against Florida. He also missed FSU’s bowl game against Arizona State in the 2019 Sun Bowl. In 2017, he was sent home from FSU’s trip to the 2017 Independence Bowl against Southern Miss.

FSU has not issued official comment pertaining to Laborn’s expected removal from the roster. Noles247.com did reach out for comment.

