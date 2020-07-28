Advertisement

Lawsuit comes to end in Valdosta billboard battle

By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Superior Court of Lowndes County overturned the removal of a controversial billboard on June 30.

The sign promoted President Donald Trump’s impeachment at the time. It was designed by a group called Georgians for the Removal of Donald Trump and posted on St. Augustine Road just south of the Valdosta mall in August of 2018.

It didn’t sit well with the owner of the actual structure, a billboard agency called Roger Budd Company.

In less than 24 hours, they took it down.

“We were really excited about it until we drove by the next day and saw that they were taking the sign down,” Tom Hochschild, a member of the activist group, said.

He filed a lawsuit against the company, and almost two years later, the court ruled in favor of Hochschild and ordered the billboard agency to display a new sign of his choosing.

The group’s new sign went up at 1306 North Ashley Street on July 20, reading “Unfit and Unhinged: Vote Him Out” with a photo of the president.

Roger Budd Company, though, did not go down without a fight.

“We were disappointed to see that Roger Budd had put a contrary message on the opposite side of our billboard,” Hochschild said.

On the reverse side, Roger Budd Company displayed a sign reading, “God Bless Donald Trump: Vote and Re-elect, Paid for by Roger Budd”.

According to the agency, more than 18,000 drivers pass by the new double-sided sign each day. And it’s becoming a hot topic of discussion at a nearby restaurant, Mr. Bobbyque’s Rib Shack.

“That sign right there, I love it!” said Mr. Bobbyque’s owner Robert Oliver.

Regular customers fuel Oliver’s business, and he says the sign ignites conversation.

“We have two different opinions, two different viewpoints. But it don’t stop him from supporting Mr. Bobbyque Rib Shack,” he said, pointing to his close, routine customer.

Hochschild says he and his group are urging Budd to move his sign to a different location. But for the time being, community members don’t seem to mind the new balance.

“That’s our First Amendment right to say our peace. And so there are two sides. I have relatives who are on the other side, and we love each other, but we disagree politically. And, and that’s fine,” Valdosta resident and retired teacher Bill Eger said.

Eger was a patron at Oliver’s restaurant Tuesday. The two both agree that it’s okay to disagree.

“Democracy is best when two Americans can disagree and yet still be two Americans,” Oliver said.

We reached out to the Roger Budd Company. They declined to comment.

