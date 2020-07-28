Leon County Athletics proposes football and volleyball teams only play county opponents for 2020 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Athletics has proposed that high school football and volleyball teams play in-county games and matches for the upcoming 2020 season.

This plan is pending approval from the county school board and an August 24 start date for the school year.

The announcement was made during an athletics meeting Tuesday morning. Football and volleyball teams may start playing each other two weeks after the start of conditioning under the proposed plan.

Cross country, swimming and golf can begin their seasons as early as August 24 under the plan discussed Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.