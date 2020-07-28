Man arrested in Valdosta assault of woman, fires taser at officer

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in assaulting two victims, one of whom is a Valdosta police officer, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

The incident happened Tuesday, shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kimberly Drive.

Police said a woman called 911 and said she was involved in a dispute, and that a man attempted to set her car on fire.

When a police officer first got to the scene, he found the man physically assaulting the victim, according to VPD.

Police tried to stop the assault, and the man, later identified as Adam Nolff, 23, resisted being arrested.

Police said Nolff tried to grab the officer’s gun but was not successful. The man did grab the officer’s stun gun and shot it towards the officer, according to police.

“The officer was able to grab Nolff, who continued to punch the officer in the head,” VPD said in a release. “The officer was able to hold on to Nolff until other officers arrived on the scene and were able to detain him.”

The victim told police that Nolff grabbed her around the neck, dragged her through the house and choked her, the release states.

Nolff was taken to Lowndes County Jail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of an officer, criminal attempt to commit arson, and removing or attempting to remove a weapon from an officer.

The officer was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for evaluation and released. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS.

“I am so proud of our officer who put his own life at risk when he saw this victim being assaulted. We are appreciative of all the local law enforcement officers who responded when our officer called for assistance and assisted in taking this offender into custody,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Manahan said the officer involved was the fifth officer injured this week.

