Advertisement

Senior advocacy groups address mental health impacts of COVID-19

Senior advocacy groups work to better mental health impacts of isolation caused by COVID
Senior advocacy groups work to better mental health impacts of isolation caused by COVID(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Senior advocacy groups in Leon County are getting creative in helping seniors deal with the COVID-19.

The Area Agency on Aging for North Florida, Elder Care Services and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs are teaming up to create activity bags for local seniors.

Organization experts say the isolation caused by the pandemic can lead to negative impacts on seniors’ mental health, putting them at risk for things like increased anxiety or depression.

These activity bags are meant to combat that. The bags are filled with games, puzzles and books to help keep seniors' mentally engaged, and play-doh to help keep joints moving.

They also all include a 'talk it out' flyer with a list of local resources for individuals who may be struggling with mental health concerns.

The groups say their programs, like Meals on Wheels, is often the only contact their clients have with people. Having to limit those visits because of the coronavirus can be hard on a clients’ mental health.

"It's natural to feel grief, anxiety and stress, which is why we're hoping that this flyer will connect seniors in need to the services that can really, truly help them" said DOEA Secretary Richard Prudom. "We want them to pay attention to their emotions, notice and accept the ups and downs of how they feel."

The 500 activity bags started being distributed on Monday. The Elder Care Services also received a $3,000 donation from the DOEA to create additional bags.

The isolation caused by the pandemic is something Gloria Williams is experiencing firsthand.

"This pandemic has just put my life on hold, I don't know from day to day what's going to happen," Williams said.

She now spends nearly every day at home, a stark contrast from spending fourteen years volunteering with ECS Foster Grandparent program at Riley Elementary.

That program was put on hold in March, with no start-up day in sight. Williams says, after losing her parents and her husband, this program gave her a reason and a purpose in life. Now that it’s gone, she feels lost.

“I saw so many children deprived of just needing love, I just put all of myself into them. I knew that somebody cared about me, and that made the difference because they would just say, Grandma Williams, I love you,” Williams said. “It just gave me something to look forward to and feel like I still have a purpose in life.”

She added, being stuck in isolation can be hard, and lonely.

But it can also be hard on those volunteers serving seniors.

"We're not shaking hands, we're not hugging. That puts some constraints on our ability to be with them," said Ken Hennerly.

Hennerly has been delivering Meals on Wheels for more than twenty years. What used to be daily visits with hot meals, now is limited to one visit of frozen meals per week.

"The people that I deliver to become like family,'Hennerly said. "I know their stories, they know some of my stories. I really enjoy giving them a chance to tell their stories.

While the time volunteers can spend with clients is limited, the need is still there.

"Not only were they bringing essential nutrition to these clients, they also provided necessary human contact. Often these committed volunteers were the only person that that client saw all day," said Jocelyn Fliger, CEO of Elder Care Services.

Fliger says meal deliveries have increased by nearly 12,000 from this point last year.

The organization is also expanding its telephone reassurance program to make sure they check in with all clients, even if they can't do so in person.

She says since March, the organization has made more than 5,600 calls to about 900 seniors in the area.

As for Williams, she says she hopes the foster grandparent program will pick back up in January. Until then, she says the best thing people can do is check in with their loved ones as much as they can.

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs says they are working on increasing resources for counseling and mental health services, specifically those through telemedicine.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community leaders, police call for an end to large parties after Saturday’s homicide

Updated: moments ago
|
By Monica Casey
More voices are joining the call for a stop to large parking lot parties during the COVID-19 pandemic after Saturday morning’s gathering at the Rattlers gas station ended in a homicide.

News

FDA expands list of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Cerullo
The Federal Drug Administration has expanded to 87 the number of store-bought hand sanitizers that consumers should avoid because they contain a potentially toxic chemical.

News

Man arrested in Valdosta assault of woman, fires taser at officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
A man was charged in assaulting two victims, one of whom is a Valdosta police officer, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

News

Tallahassee Police: Five injured following crash at Lafayette Street and Magnolia Drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash in the area of Lafayette Street and Magnolia Drive that has sent five to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

Franklin County Sheriff: No injuries reported after fire in Eastpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Franklin County officials say a Tuesday afternoon fire on Washington Street has been “completely contained” and no injuries were sustained.

News

Woodville P.E. teacher arrested on child sex charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
“We have been made aware of the arrest of Brian Winsett,” LCS communications officer Chris Petley said. “He has been placed on administrative leave pending a full review of the case.”

News

Jackson County officials arrest man following stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Marianna Police Department says a man has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment complex on Carters Mill Road.

Seminoles

Khalan Laborn dismissed from FSU’s football team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Nee
Florida State is expected to be without the services of redshirt junior running back Khalan Laborn this coming season.

News

Tracking the tropics: Tropical storm warnings issued for Puerto Rico, other islands for system in Atlantic

Updated: 4 hours ago
At 11 a.m., the disturbance was located 940 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

News

South Georgia pastor’s “Hamilton” parody goes viral

Updated: 4 hours ago
An Episcopalian pastor’s fun, funny and faithful “Hamilton” parody, looking forward to the days when churchgoers will be able to worship together again, is striking a chord online.