Senior advocacy groups address mental health impacts of COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Senior advocacy groups in Leon County are getting creative in helping seniors deal with the COVID-19.

The Area Agency on Aging for North Florida, Elder Care Services and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs are teaming up to create activity bags for local seniors.

Organization experts say the isolation caused by the pandemic can lead to negative impacts on seniors’ mental health, putting them at risk for things like increased anxiety or depression.

These activity bags are meant to combat that. The bags are filled with games, puzzles and books to help keep seniors' mentally engaged, and play-doh to help keep joints moving.

They also all include a 'talk it out' flyer with a list of local resources for individuals who may be struggling with mental health concerns.

The groups say their programs, like Meals on Wheels, is often the only contact their clients have with people. Having to limit those visits because of the coronavirus can be hard on a clients’ mental health.

"It's natural to feel grief, anxiety and stress, which is why we're hoping that this flyer will connect seniors in need to the services that can really, truly help them" said DOEA Secretary Richard Prudom. "We want them to pay attention to their emotions, notice and accept the ups and downs of how they feel."

The 500 activity bags started being distributed on Monday. The Elder Care Services also received a $3,000 donation from the DOEA to create additional bags.

The isolation caused by the pandemic is something Gloria Williams is experiencing firsthand.

"This pandemic has just put my life on hold, I don't know from day to day what's going to happen," Williams said.

She now spends nearly every day at home, a stark contrast from spending fourteen years volunteering with ECS Foster Grandparent program at Riley Elementary.

That program was put on hold in March, with no start-up day in sight. Williams says, after losing her parents and her husband, this program gave her a reason and a purpose in life. Now that it’s gone, she feels lost.

“I saw so many children deprived of just needing love, I just put all of myself into them. I knew that somebody cared about me, and that made the difference because they would just say, Grandma Williams, I love you,” Williams said. “It just gave me something to look forward to and feel like I still have a purpose in life.”

She added, being stuck in isolation can be hard, and lonely.

But it can also be hard on those volunteers serving seniors.

"We're not shaking hands, we're not hugging. That puts some constraints on our ability to be with them," said Ken Hennerly.

Hennerly has been delivering Meals on Wheels for more than twenty years. What used to be daily visits with hot meals, now is limited to one visit of frozen meals per week.

"The people that I deliver to become like family,'Hennerly said. "I know their stories, they know some of my stories. I really enjoy giving them a chance to tell their stories.

While the time volunteers can spend with clients is limited, the need is still there.

"Not only were they bringing essential nutrition to these clients, they also provided necessary human contact. Often these committed volunteers were the only person that that client saw all day," said Jocelyn Fliger, CEO of Elder Care Services.

Fliger says meal deliveries have increased by nearly 12,000 from this point last year.

The organization is also expanding its telephone reassurance program to make sure they check in with all clients, even if they can't do so in person.

She says since March, the organization has made more than 5,600 calls to about 900 seniors in the area.

As for Williams, she says she hopes the foster grandparent program will pick back up in January. Until then, she says the best thing people can do is check in with their loved ones as much as they can.

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs says they are working on increasing resources for counseling and mental health services, specifically those through telemedicine.

