South Georgia pastor’s “Hamilton” parody goes viral

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) - An Episcopalian pastor’s fun, funny and faithful “Hamilton” parody, looking forward to the days when churchgoers will be able to worship together again, is striking a chord online.

Rev. Lonnie Lacy, Rector at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Tifton, posted the video on YouTube Saturday. It now has about half a million views. The pastor parodies the song “You’ll Be Back,” from the hit musical “Hamilton.” He rewrote the lyrics to look forward to when his congregation will be able to attend church again.

“While watching Hamilton for the first time on July 3, I heard the king’s song and thought, ‘YES! I know King George means it as a threat, but for us who miss the joy of in-person worship, ‘You’ll be back,’ is exactly the promise we need to hear,‘” Lacy tells WCTV.

Lacy is seen in his pastoral vestments, dancing around his church and including comic touches.

“You’ll be back, time will tell when we kick this virus back to hell,” he sings. “You’ll be back, with your friends, and you’ll belt out all your favorite hymns. You’ll say your prayers and pass the peace, even with the ones you like the least.”

The pastor says it took him about a week to shoot the video on his phone, spending several late nights at the church. It was done for the church’s annual talent show, which raises money for missionary work. But online it has taken on a life of its own.

“It felt like writing a love letter to the whole Church and to all who miss gathering for worship, regardless of their faith or denomination,” he tells WCTV. “Judging from the reactions online, that has resonated far and wide. The longing to get together for worship is deep and real.”

He says he wants to convey hope that this situation will not last forever and that worshipers will get back together even better than before.

“I hoped the words and the sense of joy would get the message across,” Lacy says, “To me, that’s not just an idle hope; it’s a promise of my faith.”

