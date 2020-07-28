Tallahassee Police: Five injured following crash at Lafayette Street and Magnolia Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash in the area of Lafayette Street and Magnolia Drive that has sent five to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD says a vehicle traveling southbound on Magnolia Drive crossed the median into oncoming traffic, hitting a vehicle traveling northbound on Magnolia Drive causing the southbound vehicle to travel through a parking lot and across Lafayette Street, where it struck another vehicle before hitting an unoccupied car in the parking lot of a Marathon Station.

Officials say the case is still active an open. TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the accident to please call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Multiple Vehicle Crash at Lafayette and Magnolia Results in Injuries The Tallahassee Police Department is currently... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.