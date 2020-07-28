Thomasville receives funding for Remington Ave. streetscape project

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville just received a million-dollar grant to help fund a large project.

The Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank awarded the city with a $1 million grant and a more than $2 million loan.

City Engineer Wayne Newsome said the Remington Avenue Project was the perfect applicant, as the grant is meant to improve transportation on existing corridors.

“Remington Avenue has been looked at from the standpoint of improvements for quite some time. It does have pretty significant traffic volumes,” said Newsome.

After holding a public information campaign last fall, including workshops and a walkthrough of where the construction will take place, Newsome said the public’s input was a large part of what changes they plan to make.

“We have bicyclists and pedestrians that use that roadway. From a safety standpoint, it’s time that we address providing a safe means of what pedestrians and bicyclists who utilize Remington Avenue,” explained Newsome.

Newsome said some of the changes include sidewalks on both sides of the street. Sidewalks on the south side of the street will be wider, in order to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians.

They’re also looking at adding a roundabout, which Newsome said could help manage a few things.

“Try to help manage traffic running speeds in the corridor. The primary reason was to accommodate pedestrians crossing. We have kids coming from Reid Street and have to cross a full width of that intersection,” said Newsome.

Newsome said the intersection is about 100 feet for pedestrians to cross.

He said the next step is to find a consultant and they’re hoping to begin construction next summer.

He estimates the project will take about 10 months to complete.

Copyright 2020 WCTV & WALB. All rights reserved.