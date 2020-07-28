Advertisement

Tracking the tropics: Tropical storm warnings issued for Puerto Rico, other islands for system in Atlantic

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of a disturbance which is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias.

At 11 a.m., the disturbance was located 940 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following areas:

  • Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis
  • Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Martin
  • Saba and St. Eustatius
  • St. Maartin
  • Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph and this general motion should continue during the next few days.  On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.

According to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer, it is still too early to tell exact impacts in Florida, but check hurricane supplies, shutters, and evacuation plans in case they are needed.

