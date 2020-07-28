Tracking the tropics: Tropical storm warnings issued for Puerto Rico, other islands for system in Atlantic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of a disturbance which is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias.

At 11 a.m., the disturbance was located 940 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following areas:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Martin

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maartin

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph and this general motion should continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.

According to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer, it is still too early to tell exact impacts in Florida, but check hurricane supplies, shutters, and evacuation plans in case they are needed.

Copyright 2020 CBSMiami. All rights reserved.